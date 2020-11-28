What Is Wyoming’s Most Christmas-y Town?

There is a lot of bragging rights that go into the most Christmas-y Town title. You can have a town full of Clark Griswalds or have Christmas Hallmark drama all over and still not quite make the top of the list for you state. Even if you're not deemed the most Christmas-y, I'm sure you put a lot of work into trying, and that's all we can ask, right? The website Zippia dove in to find the most Christmas-y towns in the US and it's a fun list to look over.

Here's how they determined Christmas-y Towns.

We found these Christmassy towns based on how small the population and how likely was a true White Christmas. Some of these towns are even featured in Hallmark movies. The other towns we found haven’t made it into a Hallmark movie yet, but still had that Christmas charm that makes it a good contender. Don’t forget to keep reading for the full list of Christmassy towns.

How do you think Wyoming fell into this list? Are people Fa-la-la-la-la-ing in Laramie? Can you have Christmas without Cheyenne? Is there a Cringle in Casper? Well, maybe, but not necessarily according to this map. The jolliest bunch of Wyomingites lie in Sheridan.

I can see it, but most towns in the Cowboy State have that magic when snow falls and the cities and towns are lit up with Christmas spirit.

Here's the map that shows every Christmas-y Town in the country, by state.

Via Zippia

Do you agree with the map? Let us know through the app.