What’s Wyoming’s Favorite Christmas Treat?

As a Kentuckian, my favorite Christmas treat is Bourbon Balls, what? You don't know what a Bourbon Ball is? It's like the most Wyoming treat ever, it's chocolate and bourbon and some other stuff and it's incredible. The website Zippia is doing real research on the top Christmas Treats per state, rather than a vague explanation of a treat like I did. Here's how they decided each state.

Using Google Trends, we determined what Christmas treat each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 40 Christmas classics- including candy stocking stuffers, peppermint yumminess, and all the cakes. From there, we determined what treat is searched a disproportionately, high amount. For example, while Wisconsin eats all the Christmas classics the rest of the country does, the search interest for Andes mints in Wisconsin is higher than the remaining states. This makes Andes mints more popular in Maine than anywhere else. In the event of two (or more) dishes tying for a state, the dessert with the highest search volume was chosen. In general, search volume is sky high across the country for fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake, and gingerbread. But some states are serving up more obscure classics than others.

So what treats do our neighbors like? In Colorado, they're all about Gingerbread Cake(I've never heard of this), Nebraska missed the question and just yelled, York Peppermint Patty, Montana is all about the Yule Log Cake, Idaho is kind of boring with Candy Cane and Utah also missed the question and think that a Jolly Rancher is acceptable as a treat for Christmas.

What about the Cowboy State? We sock back Eggnog like no one else, apparently. I'm not going to hate on this, I love Eggnog, especially when you toss in some bourbon. Or not, whatever. You do you.

What do you think? Are you team Eggnog?