For the first time since their meeting in mid-February, the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors met in person on Tuesday.

This was their delayed spring meeting that was originally scheduled for April 28 and 29. After several online meetings for a variety of discussions, WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird was happy to see people face-to-face, even if it was social distancing at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, and not at the WHSAA office.

While there were three items the board took action on, the main focus was on planning and preparing for the Fall Sports Season that is just over two months away from starting.

Commissioner Laird said the main piece surrounded football and creating all types of plans for various scenarios. They also discussed individual sports that occur outside versus inside, plus options for volleyball. Another key point was big invitational meets that may need to be split up to maintain with the current protocols.

The action items included approving Wind River High School’s request for a cross country program this fall. The board decided to move the Class 3A Golf Championships from Lander to Lyman as a host school. Thus, that culminating event will be at Purple Sage Golf Course in Evanston this fall.

Finally, the biggest discussion on action item was a proposal to lower the running clock rule in high school football from 45-points to 35-points. It was defeated in a unanimous vote.