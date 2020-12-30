Winds Of 70+ MPH Possible In SE Wyoming Into Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of wind speeds over 70 miles per hour in southeast Wyoming through 11 am on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming today, that will impact travel for light load semis and those towing camper trailers. We can't rule out strong winds as early as this morning, but better chances for the stronger wind gusts after sunrise today. Definitely by this afternoon, all the wind prone areas are expected to be gusting in the 60s and 70s MPH range. Follow WYDOT's Road Condition Report at wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1 for the latest I-80 road conditions, advisories or closures. Be safe out there today and tonight!"