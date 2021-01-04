Wyoming Cowboys Football Hires New Offensive Line Coach

The 2020 abbreviated college football season lasted just six games for the Wyoming Cowboys but they're already looking to the 2021 season and they wasted no time going out and getting a new offensive line coach.

AJ Blazek is heading to the University of Wyoming to join Craig Bohl's staff for next season as the new offensive line coach. Blazek comes to Wyoming after spending the 2019 season in the FCS at the same position on the coaching staff of North Dakota State University. It was there that Blazek helped the Bison rush for 4,601 yards during the 2019 season as NDSU won the FCS National Championship.

Blazek's time with NDSU also connects him with a head coach that's familiar with their system as Craig Bohl came from there prior to coming to Wyoming six years ago. Before Blazek's time at NDSU, Blazek was with Rutgers for three seasons, where he was also assistant head coach. In the announcement of the new hire, Bohl also touted Blazek's playing career at the University of Iowa where he was team captain and an All-Big Ten center during his senior year.

The hiring move looks to bolster the offense for Pokes football team that finished just 2-4 in their shortened six-game season. The offense scored just a combined 25 points in their last two games of the season as well, both losses.