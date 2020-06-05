Wyoming Nat. Guard: We’re Here To Protect Constitutional Rights

The Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard says the state guard has so far not been deployed anywhere in response to recent civil unrest.

But Gen. Greg Porter says that if they are called into action at some point, he wants people to understand that the guard's primary responsibilities are ensuring that everyone's rights under both the U.S. and Wyoming Constitutions are protected.

Gen. Porter says that includes the right to peaceably assemble, the right to speak freely, and equal rights for all members of the human race.

Nationally, Porter says about 30,000 National Guard members from various states have been deployed in response to civil unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

While most protests have been peaceful, some have turned violent and have included attacks on police and private citizens, looting and destruction of property.