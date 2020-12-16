Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso: Get Your COVID-19 Shots

Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso is urging state residents to take advantage of the newly-available COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have started arriving in Wyoming and the rest of the country this week. Barrasso, who is a medical doctor, took to Facebook on Monday to encourage people to get their shots:

''I recently wrote in the Casper Star Tribune about the historic and 95% effective COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is the quickest way we can return to a normal life and fully reopen our economy in Wyoming. As a doctor, I encourage everyone to take it. My wife Bobbi and I certainly will."

Barrasso followed that up with a similar post on Tuesday:

''We are at the beginning of the end of coronavirus, as people are now getting the vaccine. This is the way we put the disease behind us and get our robust economy back and firing on all cylinders. President Trump with all of his effort has made a difference."

MORE: