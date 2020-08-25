Your Cutout Can Attend September Greeley Rodeo

This year, events all over the world are looking very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even outdoor events are sparse with attendees.

That doesn't mean you cannot be there in spirit, even in Greeley where you can have your cutout at the RAM Circuit Finals Rodeo this September at Island Grove Arena.

When you purchase an empty seat for $100, the Greeley Stampede will fill the seat you buy with your cutout for all five events for the rodeo. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Friends of Island Grove as well as the purchaser's choice of participating non-profit organization.

Your cutout has a chance to be televised on the Cowboy Channel and on the Cowboy Channel+ App, which will broadcast the rodeo events.

If you would like to purchase a seat and have your cutout in the stands for the rodeo, you can find out more information HERE. The deadline to purchase your cutout is September 2.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: Greeley Stampede