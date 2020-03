No one was hurt after a WYDOT snowplow was hit near Elk Mountain Sunday.

According to WYDOT post on social media, it was the 10th snowplow to be hit in the agency's first district. WYDOT District 1 covers a portion of southern Wyoming, including the east half of the I-80 corridor.

WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down and give plows plenty of space as they clear the roadway.