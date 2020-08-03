Colorado seems to be a hot spot for celebrity sightings, especially for country artists like Dierks Bentley who was just "somewhere in Colorado" with his family according to his Instagram.

This time, Thomas Rhett posted to Instagram with some beautiful scenic pictures with the caption "Telluride, CO".



Fans were quick to ask if Dierks and Thomas were enjoying Colorado together as they both posted about being in Telluride, but no confirmation was given about whether or not the two families connected on their vacations.

Bentley enjoyed more than just the scenery while in Telluride, he also participated in the Telluride100. This is what he had to say on his Instagram post:

6 1/2 hours, 50 miles, and 7k vert of cold, rain, and super deep mud. True sufferfest...loved it. Thanks #telluride100 for the experience. Dierks Bentley Instagram

You can see his post below.

