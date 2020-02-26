2020 ACM Awards: Everything You Need to Know

Billed as Country Music's Party of the Year, the ACM Awards is an annual celebration of the brightest stars and most awe-inspiring achievements within the genre. In 2020, the ceremony will return to Las Vegas for one of the year's biggest nights of performances, awards and honors.

The 2019 Awards Show brought us a host of memorable moments. Dan + Shay raked in the trophies during the evening, while Kacey Musgraves continued her winning streak, bringing home the title of Album of the Year for Golden Hour. Meanwhile, Keith Urban won the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award for the first time ever, after a whopping nine nominations in the category over the years.

In 2020, The Boot will once again be on hand to make sure fans know all the details about the ceremony, from nominees, presenters and performers to broadcast details. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2020 ACM Awards!

When and Where Are the 2020 ACM Awards?

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Where Can I Watch the 2020 ACM Awards and the 2020 ACM Awards Red Carpet?

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live beginning at 8PM ET on CBS. In 2019, official red carpet coverage was available beginning at 6:30PM ET via People.com and EW.com, on People’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and via the PeopleTV app. Red carpet coverage plans for 2020 have yet to be announced.

Who's Hosting the 2020 ACM Awards and the 2020 ACM Awards Red Carpet?

The Academy of Country Music will reveal the host of the 2020 ACM Awards on Feb. 27, on social media, at 8AM ET. That announcement will precede the unveiling of the 2020 ACM Awards nominees later in the morning.

In 2019, Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards for the second consecutive year. She had hosted the event several times over the years, however, beginning in 1986, and including every year between 2001 and 2010.

In August, the Country Music Association revealed that McEntire would be co-hosting the 2019 CMA Awards in November alongside Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. In light of that announcement, some speculated that McEntire's new hosting gig might mean that someone else will host the ACM Awards in 2020. As of August, the Academy of Country Music stated that "nothing [is] determined yet."

Who's Nominated at the 2020 ACM Awards?

The nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards have not yet been announced. The Academy of Country Music will unveil this year's nominees on Jan. 27, at 8:30AM ET, via a digital press conference featuring Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde, along with country radio DJ Bobby Bones, Entertainment Tonight reporters Cassie DiLaura and Kevin Frazier and CBS This Morning host Gayle King.

Who's Going to Win the 2020 ACM Awards?

It's impossible to predict in advance who will take home the trophies on the big night. That being said, The Boot will venture a guess at who the winners might be once the list of nominations is unveiled. To see how our past predictions stack up against who actually won in previous years, click here.

How Does Voting Work for the 2020 ACM Awards?

Click here for a complete explanation of the ACM Awards voting process.

Who's Performing at the 2020 ACM Awards?

The Academy of Country Music hasn't yet announced which performers will take the stage during the ceremony. Stay tuned!

Who’s Presenting at the 2020 ACM Awards?

We don't yet know who will be presenting awards during the ceremony. The Boot will update this section when the information is made available.

Who Will Be Attending the 2020 ACM Awards?

Performers, presenters, nominees and other artists will attend the big event. Additionally, fans who purchase tickets can watch all the action live, too. For tickets, as well as to learn more about special VIP packages, visit ACMAwards.com.

What About the Rest of the 2020 ACM Awards-Related Events?

The ACM's 2020 Party for a Cause will return to Las Vegas on the eve of the awards show (April 4). Along with that event will come the ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off, with guest hosts Rascal Flatts and Darius Rucker.

The weekend will also feature performances at the ACM Beach Bash at Mandalay Beach in advance of the show. Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum are scheduled to take the stage during that event, along with other yet-to-be-announced performers.

The Secret History of the ACM Awards