‘ACM Presents: Our Country': Full List of Performers and How to Watch

Many of the performers slated for the ACM Presents: Our Country television special were scheduled to play the 2020 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 5), so in a sense, it's the same show, different venue.

Or different venues. The two-hour CBS special will feature 20 performances from country music A-listers, each filmed ahead of time from their respective homes.

At least three collaborations will involve FaceTime, because the stars and the Academy of Country Music wanted to be vigilant about social distancing. Because the show is one hour shorter than the ACM Awards (but features the same number of performances), many of the songs will be shortened. So, don't be bummed if you only get to enjoy Carrie Underwood for two minutes or Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for just a verse and a chorus.

A preview of ACM Presents: Our Country performances released by CBS finds Shelton and Stefani singing "Nobody But You" in front of a fire outside his Oklahoma home. Lady Antebellum are performing in a split screen setting, with Charles Kelley getting help from his 4-year-old son, Ward.

Underwood will sing "Drinking Alone" from her living room sofa with a glass of red wine by her side. We see sunshine in the window behind her — no shame in a little day drinking during this time of coronavirus shelter in place.

One of the more special ACM Presents: Our Country performances is sure to be the Kenny Rogers tribute. Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will do the honors on Sunday night. Rogers died on March 20 at the age of 81 after a short illness.

Watch ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday (April 5) at 8PM ET. See a full list of performers and any known details below.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM TV special is on CBS, with ToC on your phone.

ACM Presents: Our Country Performances:

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You"

Brandi Carlile

Carrie Underwood, "Drinking Alone"

Darius Rucker + Brad Paisley, "Wagon Wheel"

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

Kane Brown + John Legend, "Last Time I Say Sorry"

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lady Antebellum, "What I'm Leaving For"

Little Big Town

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley: Tribute to Kenny Rogers

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion

Shania Twain

Sheryl Crow

Thomas Rhett

Tim McGraw