Another Celebrity is Moving to Wyoming

Kanye West isn't the only celebrity that has taken residence in our state. Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is bringing his family to Wyoming.

Sixx's wife, Courtney Sixx, posted on Instagram a picture of their family from onboard what looks to be a private jet with the caption, "Bye bye LA. Hello Wyoming."

According to the Cowboy State Daily, a source told them that Sixx was spotted in Teton County near the Jackson area and the Sixx family has moved to Wyoming. It's not known whether the move is permanent or not.

News of the move comes after Sixx recently made the announcement that Motley Crue's upcoming tour alongside Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour dates for 2020 are being moved to 2021.

While it doesn't look like anyone will be seeing Nikki Sixx and Motley Crue on tour anytime in the immediate future, maybe you'll get to see him hanging out somewhere in Wyoming.