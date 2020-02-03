Casper Man Killed in Broadside Collision on Icy Road Near Wright

A 46-year-old Casper man died Friday, Jan. 31, when his pickup was broadsided by a semi south of Wright.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. around milepost 69 on Wyoming 59.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Peter P. Godwin was headed south when he lost control of his pickup on the ice-covered roadway, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming semi.

Godwin's pickup caught fire, slid down an embankment and became fully involved, according to a crash report.

Godwin was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 33-year-old Gillette resident Zach Manning, was also buckled up, and was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Beck says speed and equipment failure on the part of Godwin are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Godwin is the fourth person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

