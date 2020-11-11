Cheyenne Weather Service: Windy Weather For SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting windy weather for southeast Wyoming over the next few days.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Here's a look ahead for the weather across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Unsettled weather as we are in a progressive, fast moving west to east wind pattern. Windy conditions expected all week. Have a High Wind Watch issued for the I-80 corridor from Arlington to Elk Mountains overnight tonight. Truckers with light loads and those towing camper trailers will find travel across this portion of southeast Wyoming very difficult tonight. Looking at another widespread strong wind event Friday night into Saturday, so stay tuned. Cold temperatures expected all week with light snow on and off most days, mainly across the mountains. Driest day looks to be Thursday. #wywx #newx"