Chris Young has canceled a string of tour dates that he was scheduled to play in May, June, July and August over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The country singer turned to social media on Thursday evening (May 7) to give fans the news, writing, "With the public's safety as my first priority, I have cancelled the following shows," beginning with a planned performance in Detroit, Mich., on May 28 and ending with a show that was slated for Aug. 28 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

"As I’ve said before, messages like this suck to type guys," Young writes alongside the announcement, adding, "Please keep an eye out for an email from your ticketing site for more details or reach out to your point of purchase for any questions. Thank you for understanding."

Young's Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020 was originally slated to begin in Columbus, Ohio, on April 30 and run through Sept. 26. He turned to social media to give fans the hard news that he was having to postpone the early dates of the tour on March 17 as the coronavirus pandemic worsened in North America.

Young's official tour calendar still shows a smattering of festival dates in July and August, and so far, there are still solo concerts set for September. Scotty McCreery and newcomer Payton Smith are slated to open for Young on the road in 2020.

See a list of newly canceled dates below.

Chris Young's 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour Canceled Dates:

May 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

June 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 11 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center