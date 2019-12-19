Ho ho ho! The holiday gift you never knew you wanted is here: Some of country's biggest stars are reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas just in time for Santa's big day.

Country artists including Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, LoCash, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more spread Christmas cheer through the iconic story in this video. Bryan kicks off the star-studded clip, which was filmed during interviews ahead of the 2019 CMA Awards in November.

Although most of the celebrities put on their best storyteller voice for the occasion, it's clear that Ballerini was having an awful lot of fun with her snippet. The "Peter Pan" singer delivers her lines with a huge smile and plenty of laughs.

Lynch's portion of the story stands out, too, simply because he looks extra-festive in his cozy, red plaid shirt. And megastar Garth Brooks closes the whole thing out with the famous ending line: "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."

Press play above to watch the full reading. 'Twas the Night Before Christmas dates back to 1823.