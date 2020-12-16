Cowboy Football Signs 17 Recruits

The early signing period for college football teams began on Wednesday and the Wyoming Cowboys announced 17 high school student-athletes who signed with the Pokes, including six players from the state of Texas, 11 three-star recruits, and nine players who were ranked among the best recruits in their states this year.

Recruiting across the country changed this year with a variety of restrictions being put in place that grew out of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The NCAA put a moratorium on in-person recruiting this year and some states postponed high school football seasons this fall.

So here's a quick look at the Cowboy recruiting class.

Caden Barnett, an offensive lineman from Justin, Texas, was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and earned First Team All-District Class 5A Division II honors during his high school career.

∙Wrook Brown, a safety from Salado, Texas, was named the 2020 MVP of Texas District 9 of Class 4A Division II.

∙Will Evans, a defensive tackle from Houston, Texas, was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He was also ranked among the Top 350 players in the state of Texas.

∙John Michael Gyllenborg, a tight end from Rockhurst High School in the Kansas City metro area, was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He was ranked as the No. 27 overall recruit in the state of Missouri.

∙Zaire Jackson, a cornerback from Valor Christian High in the Denver metro area, was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Jackson was ranked as the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Colorado.

∙Andrew Johnson, a safety from Cheyenne Central High School in Cheyenne, Wyo., is a two-time First Team Class 4A All-State selection and was also named to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team.

∙Jovan Marsh, a cornerback from Robbins, Ill., was rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, and was the No. 58 ranked recruit in the state of Illinois.

∙Tommy McEvoy, a linebacker from Clarkson, Neb., is a former First Team All-State Class D2 running back in the state of Nebraska.

∙Jaylen Sargent, a wide receiver from Logan, Utah, was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 27 overall recruit in the state of Utah by 247 Sports.

∙Sam Scott, a linebacker from Omaha, Neb., wanted to play football so bad his senior season that when his high school was unable to play this past fall he transferred to Omaha Skutt Catholic and helped lead them to the 2020 Class B State Playoffs as both a linebacker and running back.

∙Kolbey Taylor, a cornerback from Houston, Texas, was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and earned Second Team All-District 22-6A honors during his high school career.

∙JJ Uphold, a defensive tackle from Bakersfield, Calif., was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and was ranked as the No. 180 overall recruit in the state of California this year.

∙Jordon Vaughn, a running back from Manvel, Texas, was rated as a three-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 202 overall recruit in the state of Texas this year. He helped lead his Manvel High team to its 10th consecutive District Championship in 2020.

∙Jack Walsh, an offensive lineman from Palatine, Ill., was rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 65 overall recruit in the state of Illinois.

∙Tyce Westland, a defensive end from Pleasanton, Neb., was named First Team All-State Class D2 and was selected as the Kearney Hub 6/8-Man Player of the Year, playing in Class D2, which is 8-Man football.

∙Tommy Wroblewski, a safety from Saint Paul, Neb., led his Saint Paul High team to the Semifinals of the 2020 Nebraska Class C1 State Playoffs. The all-around athlete accounted for 1,315 all-purpose yards as a running back and was credited with 68 total tackles on defense.

∙Micah Young, a defensive end from San Antonio, Texas, was named an Associated Press First Team All-State Class 5A selection at linebacker his junior season of 2019. He was rated as a three-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 256 overall recruit in the state of Texas by 247 Sports his senior season.

