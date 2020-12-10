Dierks Bentley’s Christmas Traditions Are Cozy and Classic

Dierks Bentley and his family are likely to spend the holidays in Colorado this year -- that's where they've been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic ever since shutdowns began in the U.S. back in March. And while the singer misses being on the road and seeing his fans, he's admitted that he finds being out west pretty relaxing: In November, he described the extended visit as "taking a vacation from me," explaining that he enjoys the relative anonymity as well as the landscape.

But Christmas in Colorado isn't an entirely new thing for Bentley and his crew. Late in 2019, the singer explained that the Centennial State is a frequent holiday destination for his family.

"We go every Christmas, so it's definitely white -- a whole lotta snow," he describes. "There's a small town, and it's pretty great Christmas vibes."

Bentley went on to say that each holiday season, his family breaks out the same decorations, though each Christmas, they're a little rattier than they were the previous year. "I've got the same plastic tree I've been putting up for, like, 12 years," he explains.

"I get that box out every year, and it's a little more duct taped, takes away a little more cardboard, but there it is. The lights stopped working a long time ago, but I have extra lights I put up around it, and we've got some lights up outside," Bentley goes on to say. And though his Christmas traditions might be pretty modest, the singer added that he's got goals for the future to focus less on the material aspect of Christmas and more on the spirit behind the holiday season.

"We should probably be doing a little more stuff outside the family, getting a little more involved in the reason for the season, volunteering some more," he acknowledges, adding that he's especially inspired by the way that his friend and frequent songwriting partner, Ashley Gorley, makes it a point to give back every year.

"We should probably do a little more stuff to make it less about plastic and throwaway toys," Bentley adds.

In the months that have elapsed since last holiday season, the pandemic has offered a whole new perspective for many artists, and Bentley is no exception. While in quarantine, Bentley's concerns have been for those who aren't able to weather the shutdowns as comfortably as he has. Back in March, when his downtown Nashville bar, Whiskey Row, first shut down, he tried to ease the stress on his hourly employees there by providing each of them with $1,000.

At the time, of course, Bentley had no idea how long the shutdowns would last. "When I wrote a check for $90,000 trying to help out the 90 employees I had, I didn't think it was gonna be nine months. I thought it was gonna be nine weeks," the singer said during a media event in October. At that time, in fact, Whiskey Row was just gearing up to reopen.

Especially for the sake of those working there, the singer said, he hoped it wouldn't be necessary to close the bar again. "Right now, it's kind of a scary time for everyone down there working, and hopefully it stays open for their sake," he reflects. "And we get through this winter, and this next little phase of craziness."

