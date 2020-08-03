Fatal Crash North of Laramie

A fatal crash occurred on Friday, July 31, around milepost 320 on US 30/287 north of Laramie.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at 1:36 pm.

A 2006 Jeep Liberty was headed southbound on US 30/287 behind an oversize load. The Jeep entered the northbound lane in order to pass the oversize load when it collided head-on with a 2020 Kenworth Conventional commercial truck.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 53-year-old Seattle, Washington resident Danielle L. Overbay. Overbay was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The passenger has been identified as 35-year-old Zachary Z. Motta, also a resident of Seattle. Motta was also wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as 42-year-old Bullhead City, Arizona resident Kerry R. Hamilton. Hamilton was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and speed on the part of Overbay are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 61st and 62nd fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 96 in 2019, 61 in 2018, and 84 in 2017 to date.