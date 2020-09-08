UPDATE: Parts of I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Evanston

UPDATE: 3:00 PM September 8:

UPDATE 8:16 a.m.: Interstate 80 is now closed in both directions between Cheyenne and Walcott Junction due to a winter storm which is rocking the state. It also remained closed eastbound from Lyman to the Sweetwater County Line and from Rock Springs to Point of Rocks at last report.

A portion of Interstate 80's eastbound lane is closed in southwest Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's road and travel report.

The closure probably won't be the last, as a strong early winter storm continues to rock Wyoming. In addition to the closure of the stretch of I-80, a "No Unnecessary Travel" advisory has been posted for I-80 westbound from the Lyman area to the Sweetwater County line.

The eastbound lane of I-80 has a ''No Unnecessary Travel" restriction between Rock Springs and Point of Rocks. You can see the latest Wyoming Road and Travel report here.