Kane Brown Drive-In Show Coming to Fort Collins
You can get your concert fix at the drive-in theater with a new show from Kane Brown. This one-night-only show will happen on Saturday, September 26.
Start times for Kane Brown's Drive-In show vary by location.
Tickets will go on sale starting noon on Thursday, September 10. General admissions ticket prices are $76 per vehicle, up to six people.
Colorado Drive-In locations include:
- Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre - Fort Collins - 7:15 p.m.
- Park Meadows Cinema Pop-Ups - Lone Tree - 8:00 p.m.
- Star Drive-In - Monte Vista - 8:00 p.m.
- Star Drive-In Theater - Montrose - 7:30 p.m.
- Tru Vu Drive-In - Delta - 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through TicketMaster and can be purchased HERE.
