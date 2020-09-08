Kane Brown Drive-In Show Coming to Fort Collins

You can get your concert fix at the drive-in theater with a new show from Kane Brown. This one-night-only show will happen on Saturday, September 26.

Start times for Kane Brown's Drive-In show vary by location.

Tickets will go on sale starting noon on Thursday, September 10. General admissions ticket prices are $76 per vehicle, up to six people.

Colorado Drive-In locations include:

Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre - Fort Collins - 7:15 p.m.

Park Meadows Cinema Pop-Ups - Lone Tree - 8:00 p.m.

Star Drive-In - Monte Vista - 8:00 p.m.

Star Drive-In Theater - Montrose - 7:30 p.m.

Tru Vu Drive-In - Delta - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster and can be purchased HERE.

