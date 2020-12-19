Jimmy Buffett sure knows how to live the good life — and make a tidy profit while doing it. The "Margaritaville" singer has sold his jaw-dropping mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., for $6.9 million, Variety reports — significantly more than the $4.95 million he paid for the property in 2011.

Buffett's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in Palm Beach is exactly the kind of laid-back home you'd expect the superstar to relax in when he's off the road.

The interior is absolutely spectacular, centering around a combined dining and living room with eye-popping vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as striking, centered around a sparkling pool of deep cobalt blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.

Denise A. Hanley held the listing on Buffett's Palm Beach estate, which sold in November. According to Compass, the sale price breaks down to $1,711 per square foot and a monthly payment of $29,723.

Scroll through below to see inside Jimmy Buffett's spectacular Palm Beach mansion.