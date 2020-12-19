Over 80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Through This Weekend

At least one 80 mile per hour wind was reported in southeast Wyoming on Saturday, and the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of similar or greater velocity are possible through the rest of the weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! High Wind Warnings continue for majority of southeastern Wyoming. Up to 80+ MPH wind gusts is possible for areas along I80 and I25 for Arlington and Bordeaux until 5AM Monday. Areas along the cities of Rawlins, Torrington, Medicine Bow and Wheatland are under a high wind warning until 5PM Sunday with wind gusts up to 65+ MPH. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer. Also secure outside holiday decorations for highlighted areas above! Please go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming. For your latest forecast go to weather.gov/cys.

A wind of 80 miles per hour was recorded 10 miles southeast of the crystal reservoir campground on Saturday morning.

