Laramie County K9 Sniffs Out 30 Pounds of Pot During Traffic Stop

A 36-year-old La Grange Park, Illinois man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne Sunday afternoon.

Michael C. Ligurotis is charged with intent to deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.

According to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, K9 Hilde and her handler, Sgt. Gilmore, were called to assist troopers with the traffic stop, and Hilde sniffed out 30 pounds of suspected marijuana in Ligurotis' trunk.

Ligurotis is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $3,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at 2 p.m.

