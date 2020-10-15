Man Dies in Crash After Driving Wrong Way on I-80 in Wyoming

A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins early Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near milepost 221.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 60-year-old Jerome, Idaho resident Richard L. Shook was westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit a pickup pulling a trailer.

Shook was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Eaton, Colorado resident Donald R. Patterson, was also buckled up and was not injured in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Shook is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Shook is the 105th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.