New Campaign Encourages Wyomingites to Make a Plan to Vote

The ACLU of Wyoming has launched a new voting rights campaign encouraging voters to make a plan to vote, whether that’s absentee, early or in-person on Nov. 3.

The organization says the campaign, which features interactive tools including a pledge to vote and a weekly voting-themed podcast, is "not the typical election year campaign," but they're hopeful it will encourage a large number of people to vote.

"In an unprecedented election year, rife with misinformation flowing from the highest levels, voters must be educated on how, where and when they can vote, and how to advocate for their constitutional right to cast a ballot when obstacles are thrown in their way," said Antonio Serrano, Advocacy Manager for the ACLU of Wyoming.

"Elected officials may hold the cards, but voters hold the power," he added. "That’s why we’re doing what we can to make it easier for people to do just that. We want to make sure everyone has the ability to make their voice heard."

Those wanting to hear more about the campaign can tune into "Weekend in Wyoming with Doug Randall" on KGAB AM 650 this Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11:05 a.m., as Janna Farley, Communications Director for the ACLU of Wyoming, will be on the show discussing it. You can also listen live at KGAB.com or on the KGAB app.