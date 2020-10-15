Owl Jumps Into Wyoming Helicopter While Crews Fight Wildfire

Well this is something you don't see every day.

One of the big things our region has been dealing with this year, aside from COVID-19, are these wildfires. Hundreds of thousands of acres have been scorched in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. It's been absolutely heartbreaking to see people evacuated from their homes with some losing everything. Firefighters have also risked their lives to battle these flames and sacrificed so much time with loved ones to do so.

It's also been devastating to our precious wildlife. With acres and acres turning to ash, animals have been fleeing for their lives. Many have looked to us for help, which is exactly what I believe this owl was doing.

Recently, Sky Aviation out of Wyoming posted this photo of an owl perched inside of one of their helicopters. This helicopter was in-flight dropping water on various parts of one of these wildfires when this owl burst into the machine. According to their Facebook page, this magnificent creature stayed with them through several water drops before leaving.

I can't help, but think this little fella was exhausted. He has been flying around looking for a safe place to land and when he couldn't find one, he took advantage of the safe place flying in the sky. I really believe animals are super smart and have this intuition. I think he knew he could rest for a while on this helicopter before heading back out into the chaos.

And it made for one heck of an experience and picture.