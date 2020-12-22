Strong Winds, Blowing Snow For Southeast Wyoming on Wednesday

The National Weather Service says that a strong frontal system moving through southeastern Wyoming is bringing strong winds and blowing snow to the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Wind gusting to near 70 miles per hour are possible.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 corridors In Wyoming. From Cheyenne north through Wheatland, and west through Rawlins, blowing snow is creating dangerous driving conditions and road closures. Snow Squalls, a quickly forming burst of wind-driven snow, have been reported Tuesday night.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountain Ranges between Laramie and Rawlins Tuesday into Wednesday.