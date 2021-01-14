WATCH: University Of Wyoming Women’s Swim Team Celebrates Seniors

It's a big deal when you participate in athletics at the collegiate level.

Often athlete's Senior year is a bittersweet combination of celebration and the end of years of focus and dedication.

The University of Wyoming Women's Swimming and Diving Team found a fun way to celebrate these special athletes.

They created a homemade Slip N' Slide with exercise mats and pool water.

While it took a few tries to get it right, they eventually figured out the right combination.

Based on the reactions of the swimmers as the water splashed on them, that water was COLD.

And wasn't it cool to hear all the cheering?

These ladies have been through a lot together, and it's pretty awesome to see this fun example of team spirit.

