Weekend Weather Has Potential for Several Fire Threats in WY

According to the forecast from the National Weather Service, the weather going into the weekend looks to be hot and dry which can make for conditions that are favorable for high fire danger in several regions throughout Wyoming.

The forecast calls for temperatures to return to the 90s this weekend for Cheyenne while cities like Casper may be dealing with temperatures in the 90s beyond that. This, according to Wyoming News Now.

The above tweet shows where Red Flag Warnings are covering large portions of the state as we head into the weekend of hot and dry conditions.

However, there could be some relief on the horizon for the Cheyenne area and surrounding areas in the southeast portion of the state as a cold front looks to move in to the area on Monday and will bring chances of rain and thunderstorms that would be needed given how dry it's been.

We'll continue to keep you updated as the weather progresses throughout the weekend.