Wyoming Among Worst States for Police Officers, Report Says

Wyoming is among the worst states for police officers, according to a report released Monday.

Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 48th worst in the nation on its list of "2020's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer."

In order to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 28 key indicators of police friendliness.

The data set ranges from the median income for law enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police protection expenses per capita.

Wyoming ranked third behind the Dakotas in highest percentage of homicides solved, and Illinois ranked the worst.

Overall, Connecticut was named the best state for police officers, and Arkansas the worst.

