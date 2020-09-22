Wyoming Blockchain Stampede Starts on September 23

The Wyoming Blockchain Stampede opening ceremonies begin Wednesday, September 23, at 8 am.

The virtual event, which will be hosted by the University of Wyoming, is an opportunity to learn about the programs being offered by the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede.

Participants will hear Gov. Mark Gordon kick off the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede from 8-8:30 am. There will also be a virtual tour of the expo floor and the ability to view startups pitch new ideas and legislators make new laws driving economic diversity.

The Wyoming Blockchain Stampede, which will be taking place from September 23-October 24, will be live-streamed within the free virtual environment.

Those interested in participating can do so by registering for free at www.wyohackathon.io.