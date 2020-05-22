Wyoming Remains One of the Least States Affected by Unemployment

The Covid-19 crisis has certainly taken its toll on everyone. But despite stark unemployment increases almost everywhere across the country, Wyoming has held strong as one of the least affected states by unemployment during Covid-19.

Make no mistake, there has certainly been an impact made in Wyoming, and everywhere else in the U.S. for that matter. But of the 50 states, along with Washington D.C. accounting for an added area of distinction (51 total), Wyoming was the 49th most affected by the recent unemployment hike due to Covid-19. Minnesota and Connecticut were the only states finishing below us on that list.

Conversely, that would mean we were the 3rd least affected state last week by the unemployment increase. Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, we're the 5th least affected state by the unemployment increase. For the month of April, Wyoming has the 5th lowest employment rate at 9.6 percent. Given how low that once was and the fact that we're one of the states that's least affected, that's very telling as to just how bad things are for some others right now.

That is not at all to say that Wyoming hasn't been hit hard by unemployment due to Covid-19, just as it has for every state. In Wyoming, since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, unemployment has increased by 124.5% (that is the increase in April opposed to where we were in January). As it is everywhere, that is a scary number and we're one of the least affected states in the nation.

Hopefully, with restrictions being lifted in regions around the country, we may start to see some light at the end of this tunnel. Stay safe, everyone!