Wyoming’s Most Popular Christmas Toy for 2019

I'm just old enough to remember the Cabbage Patch Christmas riots of the '80s. And I was there for the Ferby frenzy of the '90s. Oh, and don't forget Tickle Me Elmo. What a time to be alive...I guess.

Nowadays, we don't really have those kinds of Christmas toy crazes. With the splintering of entertainment and interests in general, one kid can be really into something that the next kid has never heard of.

Not to say there aren't the big Christmas toy hits. According to Cnet.com some of 2019's hottest Christmas wants are, LOL Surprise! Amazing Surprise, Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C, and the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite.

If we dig into the data deeper, like the site Reviews.org did, we can find out what the most popular Christmas toy in each state it. So, what do Wyoming kids want for Christmas 2019? It's something you and probably your parents played with: Nerf!

In fact, Nerf is still one of the most popular toys in the entire country. Along with Wyoming, kids in Colorado, Nebraska, and Montana want a Nerf product under the tree.

I looked up some of the best sellers on Amazon and found these Nerf Guns.

*As an Amazon affiliate, we earn money on qualifying purchases.*

NERF Fortnite Sp-R & Llama Targets - At this point, I don't know what Fortnight is, beyond being a video game, and I'm happy with that, but this gun looks awesome.

Amazon

Nerf Rampage N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster - I may have to amend my Christmas list, to add this thing to it. WOW!

Amazon