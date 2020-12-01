60% of People See Holiday Gift Giving As a Competition

The survey also determined who our biggest competition is.

It's the holiday season. It's a joyful time of year, it's a stressful time of year, it's a competitive time of year... Wait. Competitive? It's the season of giving, where does competition come into play?

With the gift giving.

According to a recent survey, 60 percent of Americans see giving gifts as a form of competition. Now, I may not believe that presents are the reason for the season, but I know that it should never be a competition. Gifts are not expected and the act of giving them should never be used as leverage.

And yet, here we are.

We've taken the joy of giving someone a present and thrown it out the window. I can see us salivating as our mom opens the gift we gave her, just waiting for her to say it's the most wonderful present she received. Better than what Johnny or Sally got here this year.

In fact, it's our sibling that we see as the biggest threat.

That same survey revealed that 39 percent of gift-givers compete with their brothers and sisters for the best gift. That was followed by friends at 37 percent and significant others coming in at 33 percent. Why in the world would you want to keep score with your partner? That's not love.

Now maybe much of this is a joke. Maybe we're not outright believing in the competition, but we secretly measure our gifts against those of others. We do this a lot in our everyday lives, so why would the holidays be any different.

Don't put so much pressure on yourself. If you feel it in your heart to buy someone a present, then go for it. But don't stress yourself out or compare yourself to anyone else. Heck, I think just writing a letter to your loved one reminding them of what they mean to you is better than any gift that can be bought in a store.

That's a gift, that truly comes from the heart.