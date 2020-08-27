Busch Beer Unveils Beer For Dogs

Rejoice brew pups! Busch beer has answered your four-legged friend’s prayers after watching you throwback cold ones for years. That’s right, you can buy beer for your dogs. I mean, we did just have National Dog day, so it only makes sense to start celebrating with your good boi or girl.

They didn’t need to justify why they created the pup brew, but they did.

“After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their ‘best friend’,” says Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Additionally, we’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home.”

Full of bone broth and dog friendly flavors, I’m not gonna lie, that doesn’t sound half bad. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going to get tipsy on dog beer(there’s no alcohol) but, man, that sounds like a tasty brew for my brew pup. She is going to be so excited when we go to a brewery next and I pour her a cold one, while I enjoy Wyoming’s finest beers. Busch Beer over here doing the lords work, bringing humans and pups together.