Cameron Peak, Mullen Fires Burning Over Combined 240,000 Acres

Smoke over Northern Colorado and the Front Range is coming from two fires.

The Cameron Peak Fire burning near Red Feather Lakes and Wyoming's Mullen Fire has quickly spread across the border into Colorado.

As of official Friday morning reports, the Cameron Peak Fire was at 125,436 acres with 34% containment. Meanwhile, the Mullen Fire is burning at 118,778 acres with no containment.

The fires that are less than 30 miles away from each other currently cover 244,214 acres. Officials have expressed concern that the fires may merge into a mega fire.

Crews have concern over the impact of expected weekend winds.

More than 800 are currently working on the Cameron Peak Fire. More than 1,000 are working on the Mullen Fire.