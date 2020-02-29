Cheyenne NWS: ‘Near-to-Blizzard’ Possible For Parts Of I-80
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about severe weather conditions for much of southeast and south-central Wyoming later this weekend.
The agency issued the following message via email early Saturday morning:
- Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for northern Albany and Carbon Counties along with the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges
- Winter Storm Watches for South Laramie Range and Rawlins to Arlington
- Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the Saratoga and Dixon areas in Carbon County
- Near- to blizzard conditions may be possible across Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Arlington
- Light to moderate accumulation of under 3" possible for communities east of the Laramie Range though no active headlines out at moment.