Early Voting Is Underway in Wyoming!

We are less than 50 days from 'Election Day' on November 3rd for the 2020 presidential election. On September 18 early voting began in Wyoming, so that you may exercise your right to vote.

As a resident of Laramie County, I voted today in person at the Laramie Country Clerk's Office at 309 W. 20th Street in downtown Cheyenne. I voted in the morning in there was no line. Several poll workers were also available to help with assistance prior to voting. Social distancing guidelines were also in place at the polls as well.

To vote in the 2020 presidential election, there are a few requirements as follows:

U.S. Citizen

Age 18 or older by or on Election Day

Meet state residency requirements

If you're currently 17, but will be 18 on or before November 3rd, you can check with the state to find out if you're allowed to register.

For anyone needing to check their voter registration status, you can check that at the link here. As for anyone voting by mail, absentee, you can check out how to do just that at the following links:

For more info on what you need to know to vote in the 2020 presidential election, please click the link here. The polls in Wyoming are open!

READ MORE: