Wyoming Makes Top Five for Most Politically Engaged States in U.S.

As you're likely well aware, Election Day is coming up on November 3rd. It just so happens that Wyoming is one of the most politically engaged states in the country.

The good people over at WalletHub decided to research which states are the most and least politically engaged in the U.S. Despite a record turnout in 2016, just 61.4 percent of the voting-age population participated in that election. In 2018, the highest voter turnout for a midterm election took part as 53.4 percent voted, which is a stark increase from 2014 (41.9 percent). Based on recent elections, it turns out that of all 50 states, Wyoming is the 5th most overall politically engaged state in the country.

To show exactly what was measured to make this determination, here's a quick list of some key factors that helped Wyoming to earn its ranking:

14 th – % of Registered Voters in 2016 Presidential Election

– % of Registered Voters in 2016 Presidential Election 15 th – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

– % of Electorate Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election 1 st – Change in % of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2016 Elections vs. 2012 Elections

– Change in % of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2016 Elections vs. 2012 Elections 1 st – Total Political Contributions per Adult Population

– Total Political Contributions per Adult Population 1 st – Civic Education Engagement

– Civic Education Engagement 16th – Voter Accessibility Policies

Consider we finished 1st in three key categories, it's easy to see why Wyoming had such a great overall ranking. States that finished in front of us were Maryland, our southern neighbors in Colorado, Washington, and Maine finishing at the top of the list.

It's always important to make your voice heard by taking the initiative to vote, so be sure to do so this year! Early voting is happening now. For more info on how to vote and/or registering to vote, check out the link here.

To see where all other politically states ranked on WalletHub's list, you can view that on the map below.