Interstate 80 Closed From Rawlins To Laramie

As of 9:30 a.m on Monday, Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

I-80 eastbound was also closed between the Rock Springs Airport exit and Rawlins due to a rolling closure.

The closures were expected to remain in effect for several hours, according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website.

Meanwhile, Interstate 25 was closed to light, high profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland due to strong winds and an '"extreme blow-over risk" according to WYDOT.