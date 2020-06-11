Kelly Clarkson is reportedly divorcing her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

The Blast reports that the singer filed for divorce on June 4 in a Los Angeles court. Clarkson has not publicly commented on her decision.

Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in 2012 and have been married since Oct. 20, 2013, when they eloped with only Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage present.

They are now parents to two shared children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Blackstock, a talent manager, is the son of Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire's ex-husband, making the two powerhouse vocalists related by marriage. Even after McEntire divorced Narvel Blackstock, she and Clarkson remained close.

Clarkson, the original American Idol winner, current The Voice judge and host of her own daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, recently shared that she is back in Los Angeles after quarantining with her family in Montana during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's taping new episodes of her talk show from home, and has postponed a new Las Vegas residency to 2021 in light of the virus.