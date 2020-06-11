Maren Morris is gifting her fans with some new music while much of the world is paused. The country star dropped an unreleased track called "Just for Now" on Friday morning (June 12).

Morris isn't taking love too seriously in the bright and steady "Just for Now." "It's the first time in a long time that my heart feels whole / And I don't know why," she confesses. "Keep doin' what you're doin' / 'Cause tonight, we don't gotta decide."

Things are going well, clearly, but — or perhaps because of that — Morris isn't putting too much pressure on the situation: "I don't have to hold you to nothin' / Honey, I just wanna hold you closer / This could turn into something or tomorrow morning, it could be over," she admits in the chorus.

"But either way it goes, baby, you've just gotta know / We've got nothin' to worry about," the chorus continues. "Damn, we've got gold in the love that we've found / Even if it's just for now."

Morris co-wrote "Just for Now" with her husband, fellow musician Ryan Hurd, and Busbee, the late producer with whom she frequently collaborated. She originally recorded the track during sessions for her debut album, Hero.

"Just for Now" is one of two new tracks Morris released early Friday morning (June 12), including an older song that she "polish[ed] up" during the novel coronavirus quarantine, which has ground to a halt most artists' summertime tour plans. For her part, Morris pushed her 2020 RSVP: The Tour to 2021.

In early May, Morris released a live EP, another bit of new music for fans who are missing live shows. She and Hurd are spending their quarantine at home with their new baby: Hayes Andrew Hurd, born on March 23, is the couple's first child.