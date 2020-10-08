Mullen Fire Not Expected to Spread to Sheep Mountain

A fire official said Thursday morning that "the probability for the (Mullen) fire moving over on to Sheep Mountain is low at this point."

Because of the success firefighters have had between Albany and Woods Landing, Operations Section Chief John Wallace says they "haven't done any structure protection or started any plans ... along Sheep Mountain or to the east of Sheep Mountain."

"If that probability of the fire moving over there increases then we'll start getting out there and working more actively doing structure protection and preparation," said Wallace.

"But for right now, all the work that's going on around Albany and south to Woods Landing is going very well," he added.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had grown to 170,996 acres (roughly 267 square miles) and was 14 percent contained. Approximately 1,079 firefighters and support staff are working the fire.

