Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese Exists and the U.S. Doesn’t Get Any

Everything pumpkin spice is available almost anywhere, even a new pumpkin spice mac & cheese...except not in the U.S.

Kraft has created their very own Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, which I'm sure so many people are thrilled on the idea (not me, I hate pumpkin spice), but unfortunately for those of you who love the fall flavor, it's only available in Canada.

Evidently in Canada, they're letting up to 1000 people sign up to get their very own Kraft Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese and they're giving it away for free. What a missed opportunity that sounds like for pumpkin spice lovers here in the U.S.

Then again, not really. I'm sure if you have any sort of cooking skills, it's not tough to throw together the right spices to get your favorite fall flavor. I don't know what that would be since I despise pumpkin spice, nor can I cook, unless you count making Ramen cooking.

But who knows, perhaps Kraft will eventually bring the Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese to the U.S. I mean, c'mon, it's really only a matter of time, so get ready for that to be a thing here relatively soon, given that almost every other brand in the world is coming out with pumpkin spice flavored food and beverages every fall. Of course, this is 2020, so knowing how things have gone, some sort of decree will be made that Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese can never be served in the U.S., because like I said, it's 2020.