Reba McEntire is taking the CMA Awards' health and safety protocols seriously, but that doesn't mean she can't look good doing it. A new photo shared on boyfriend Rex Linn's Instagram finds the singer blinged out with a mask, safety glasses and full face shield.

The CMA host's eyes show that she's smiling behind an artistic cloth mask. On her face, she has not only a pair of bedazzled glasses, but a bedazzled face shield.

"Blinged out for the CMA’S! Wednesday night, November 11th," Linn writes alongside a photo that McEntire also shared on her Instagram Story.

McEntire will return as host for the second straight year, this time doing the job alongside Darius Rucker, who'll be hosting his first CMA Awards. The pair are set to perform "In the Ghetto" to honor country great Mac Davis, a friend of theirs who died in September. Elvis Presley made the song famous, and it has remained among Davis' most successful writes.

The CMA has asked all participants in the 2020 CMA Awards telecast to take multiple COVID-19 tests and to wear masks throughout the show, unless performing. This is the first large gathering of country artists in the same room in nearly a year. Typically fans crowd Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, but this year there will be no fans, and the show will be held across the street at the Music City Center. Much of the CMA Awards will be live and most of the nominees will attend.

McEntire and Linn — an actor best known for his role on CSI: Miami — started dating earlier this year and took their relationship public in October. Over the last month they've shared several photos together and revealed they have cute nicknames for one another: Sugar Tot and Tater Tot.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2020 CMAs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!