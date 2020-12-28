SE Wyoming Bracing For Blast Of Winter Weather

Images

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Southeast Wyoming is under winter storm warnings and advisories, with 12-inches of snow possible at higher elevations.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Monday, December 28:

Ready for some snow? You'll get your wish today as a low pressure system tracks into Colorado this afternoon and evening. Looking at snow beginning near the Colorado state line around 11 AM to Noon, spreading north through the afternoon. The most widespread and heaviest snow expected to fall after sunset today through early Tuesday morning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges where 12-15 inches of snow is expected to fall. The I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne is in a Winter Storm Warning as well, for 4-6 inches of snow and strong southeast winds gusting to 40 mph at times. Winter Weather Advisories round out the rest of the forecast area with snow amounts of 3-5 inches looking likely. If travelling this afternoon and tonight, prepare for hazardous winter driving conditions and expect travel delays. Be safe!