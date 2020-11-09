SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get Nine Inches Of Snow

While snow accumulations across lower elevations of southeast Wyoming today probably won't be much over an inch or two in most areas, higher elevations could see up to nine inches of the white stuff.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:

'' It will be much cooler across the area Monday afternoon with high temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. There is potential for scattered light snow showers starting Sunday night into Monday morning. The purple highlighted areas have the best potential for 1 inch or more of snow through Monday morning. Higher terrain and mountain areas can expect higher snowfall totals of 9 inches or more ending Monday evening."