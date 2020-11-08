Wyoming Cowboy Football Game Vs. Air Force Cancelled

The Wyoming Cowboy football game scheduled for this Saturday night in Laramie vs. the Air Force has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns at the Academy. The Falcons game against the Army was cancelled last week due to the rise of Covid-19 cases at the Air Force campus in Colorado Springs. The Mountain West Conference will not re-schedule the game and it will be declared a no-contest.

There has been a growing number of college football games that have been cancelled due to the pandemic including the Pac-12 match-up between Cal and Washington as well as a Big Ten clash between Wisconsin and Purdue.

The next scheduled game for the Pokes will be on November 19th in Laramie against Utah State.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media